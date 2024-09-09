Afia Schwarzenegger Denies Involvement In TikToker’s Fraud Case

Socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has distanced herself from an ongoing legal troubles of a popular TikToker Nanaba, who was recently arrested for alleged fraudulent activities.

In a TikTok live session, Afia clarified that despite Nanaba tattooing her name on his hand, they have no personal relationship, and she has never instructed him to insult or defraud anyone.

“If I cared about Nanaba, I would have responded when they called me on Sunday. Before he tattooed my name on his hand, I didn’t know him and had never spoken to him,” she said in Twi, further advising against getting tattoos.

She emphasized that she played no part in Nanaba’s fraudulent actions, stating, “I have not asked anyone to fight for me. I doubt my name was mentioned in the police case. I am not involved in Nanaba’s conflict with the lady. May I have an accident if I am involved in his fraud allegations.”

Nanaba’s arrest was initiated by Dr. Sophia Asi Ocansey, CEO of the S.O. Herbal Centre, who accused him of defrauding multiple individuals, with victims reportedly losing amounts ranging from $10,000 to $900,000.

Dr. Sophia also expressed frustration over Nanaba’s false accusations, including claims that she used her hospital for ritual killings.

While Nanaba has apologized to Dr. Sophia in the past, she remains baffled by his continued public insults and accusations on TikTok. “He defrauded people of large sums of money… Nanaba has apologized to me multiple times, but I always wonder why he continues to criticize me,” Dr. Sophia alleged in a video posted by GhPage TV.

Nanaba has yet to publicly address the arrest or respond to the allegations against him.