EC Vows To Scrutinize Presidential Nomination Forms

Jean Mensa – EC Chairperson

As the 2024 presidential elections draw near, the Electoral Commission (EC) has assured the public that it will thoroughly review all nomination forms submitted by candidates.

This comes after the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, submitted his nomination forms to the EC.

According to the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, the review process will be conducted fairly and with utmost attention to detail.

“We have established two teams to carry out the review process, and we have sufficient time to address any errors identified in the forms, should corrections be needed,” she said.

Dr. Bawumia, who is hoping to break the 8-year jinx and become Ghana’s next president, expressed his appreciation for the EC’s efforts.

“I acknowledge the challenging nature of the Commission’s work, and I extend my best wishes to the Chairperson and her team as they prepare for the 2024 elections,” he said.

The NPP’s submission of nomination forms marks a significant milestone in the election process.

The party’s National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, and other leading members were present to provide support and solidarity.

However, the EC’s task is far from over.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, is also expected to file his nomination forms later in the day.

The EC will have to scrutinize all forms to ensure that they meet the required standards.

In previous elections, the EC has faced criticism for its handling of nomination forms.

In 2016, the EC was forced to extend the nomination period after several candidates complained about errors in the process.

This time around, the EC appears determined to get it right.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our review of the nomination forms,” Jean Mensa said. “We owe it to the people of Ghana to ensure that the election process is free and fair.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe