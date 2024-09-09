Akufo-Addo Touts Anti-Corruption Efforts

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has long faced criticism for his government’s handling of corruption in Ghana.

Despite his administration’s promises to tackle the issue, many have expressed frustration with the lack of progress.

However, in a recent speech at the Ghana Bar Association conference in Kumasi, President Akufo-Addo touted his government’s efforts to combat corruption, citing a range of measures aimed at strengthening the country’s institutional framework.

“We’ve taken strong, systemic steps to combat corruption, rooted in a holistic program of legislative, administrative, financial, and technological reforms,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“We’ve established the Office of the Special Prosecutor, a critical institution in the fight against corruption, and we’ve provided them with the necessary tools to prosecute those who seek to enrich themselves at the expense of the Ghanaian people.”

The president pointed to the passage of several key laws, including the Witness Protection Act of 2018 and the Critical Offences Amendment Act of 2020, which elevated corruption from a misdemeanor to a felony with harsher sentences.

He also highlighted administrative measures, such as the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, aimed at bolstering the state’s ability to fight corruption.

However, critics remain skeptical of Akufo-Addo’s claims.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has long accused the government of failing to take meaningful action against corruption.

Civil society organizations have also expressed frustration with the government’s handling of corruption. In a recent report, the Ghana Integrity Initiative noted that “corruption remains a major challenge in Ghana, with the country ranking 80th out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index.”

Despite these criticisms, Akufo-Addo remains confident in his government’s efforts.

“I’ve delivered on my mandate; I didn’t betray Ghanaians,” he said in a recent interview. However, with elections looming, the issue of corruption is likely to remain a major point of contention.

In the past, Akufo-Addo has faced criticism for his government’s handling of high-profile corruption cases, including the infamous “Cash for Seats” scandal, in which government officials were accused of charging businesses for seats at a dinner with the president.

-BY Daniel Bampoe