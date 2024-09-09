Samira Bawumia Canvases Vote For Husband

The wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia, has embarked on a campaign trail in the Sissala East constituency, urging voters to elect her husband, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as the next President of Ghana.

Addressing a gathering of chiefs and people of Tumu, Mrs. Bawumia said her husband was a caring and listening leader who would address the demands of the people to better their living conditions.

She said Dr. Bawumia had already demonstrated his commitment to the development of the Sissala East area by donating pick-up vehicles to some Senior High Schools in the area.

Mrs. Bawumia appealed to the voters to elect her husband and the parliamentary candidate for the Sissala East, Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, to ensure a greater number of MPs for the party.

She also called on the Muslim community to support her husband’s bid, saying it was their chance to make one of their own the President of Ghana for the first time.

The leader of the Fulbe community in Tumu, Dicko Abdula Hamid, appealed to Mrs. Bawumia to help resolve the challenge of Fulbe people being prevented from obtaining the Ghana card.

The Fulbe chief of Tumu, Mamudu Alkuri Mahama, led a prayer for Mrs. Bawumia and requested support for the Fulbes to perform Hajj.

Mrs. Bawumia’s campaign trail is seen as a strategic move to woo voters in the Sissala East constituency, which is considered a key area in the upcoming elections.

Her husband, Dr. Bawumia, has been campaigning on a platform of development and prosperity for all Ghanaians, and Mrs. Bawumia’s efforts are aimed at reinforcing this message and garnering support for his bid.

-BY Daniel Bampoe