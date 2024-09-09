Stars Set To Bounce Back

Happenings from the camp of the Black Stars point to the fact that the team is poised to redeem their dented image as they battle Niger today in Morocco.

The Otto Addo men conceded a late goal before home crowd in Kumasi on Thursday; making today’s a must win for the Stars.

Indeed, a win will not only send them back into the good books of their fans, but revive their 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign.

Certainly, the combatants position on Group F – no points after opening games has raised the stakes in today’s game at the Berkane Municipal Stadium.

And like the Stars slipped in their first game against Angola, their Niger counterparts fell to Sudan.

The Ghanaians resumed training, hours after arriving in Morocco, an indication of their battle readiness.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum