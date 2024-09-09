Amartey Is Strange – Besiktas Spokesman

Daniel Amartey

Besiktas spokesman Huseyin Yucel has expressed frustration over Daniel Amartey’s failed transfer attempts during the summer window, calling him “a strange person.”

Yucel revealed that Besiktas had agreements with a Saudi club and Eyupspor, but Amartey refused to board the plane and left the facilities unexpectedly, saying he preferred a move to Germany or England, despite the transfer window being closed.

“Amartey is a strange person,” he said. “We made an agreement with a team from Saudi Arabia, but they did not get on the plane. We agreed with Eyupspor, he escaped through the back door of our facilities. He [Amartey] said, ‘I will go to Germany or England.’ When he was told ‘the transfer window is closed’, he said ‘how will it close?”

Amartey, who joined Besiktas last season and made 27 appearances, struggled with consistency and has yet to feature in the new season following his exit attempt. The 29-year-old Ghanaian rejected offers from seven clubs, holding out for a potential move in January. His contract with Besiktas runs until June 2026, but he remains open to reconsidering his future.

Amartey was previously a key player for Leicester City, leaving the club after their relegation from the Premier League.

