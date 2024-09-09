Massive Crowd Heralds KGL Millennium Marathon

The winners after the marathon

Thousands of runners filled the streets of Accra over the weekend for the 2024 KGL Foundation Millennium Marathon.

The event saw participants from various African countries, including Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

The marathon featured two main races: a 5-kilometre fun run and a more competitive 21-kilometre race.

Starting at the Accra Stadium and ending at the Independence Square, the event drew a mix of elite athletes and casual runners, highlighting the broad appeal of the marathon.

The 21km race crowned its winner in a closely contested competition, while the top 25 finishers were awarded prizes, acknowledging their hard work and perseverance.

Live music performances, food stalls, and interactive games, adding a festive element to the day, characterised the event.

Commemorative paraphernalia, including custom-branded medals and wristbands, were distributed to runners and attendees alike.

The 2024 Millennium Marathon also aligned with the KGL Foundation’s focus on health and sports.

The Foundation, the title sponsor of the event, used the marathon as a platform to emphasise its commitment to improving the well-being of Ghanaians. “This marathon showcases our belief that promoting health and sports is essential to uplifting our communities,” said Nii Annorbah-Sarpei, Programs Manager of the KGL Foundation.

The KGL Foundation’s involvement underscores its dedication to creating lasting impact across Ghana through health initiatives and sporting events.

From The Sports Desk