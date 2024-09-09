It’s Historic For Me – Bawumia Says After Filing Presidential Nomination

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has described the filing of his presidential nomination forms as a “historic” moment for him.

Speaking after submitting his forms to the Electoral Commission (EC) in Accra on Monday, September 9, Dr. Bawumia said: “For me, it is a very historic opportunity to submit these forms for the first time as a presidential candidate. I want to pray for God’s blessings for our dear country Ghana.”

Dr. Bawumia’s comment highlights the significance of the moment for him, as he takes a crucial step towards realizing his dream of becoming the President of Ghana.

The NPP’s choice of Dr. Bawumia as its flagbearer has been seen as a bold move, given his Muslim faith and the fact that he is a northerner.

However, the party has emphasized its commitment to inclusivity and diversity, and Dr. Bawumia’s candidacy is seen as a testament to this commitment.

By describing the moment as “historic” for him, Dr. Bawumia is acknowledging the importance of this step in his journey to the presidency.

He is also expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to serve Ghana and his confidence in his ability to lead the country.

The EC Chair, Jean Adukwei Mensa, also commended Dr. Bawumia for being the first sitting Vice President to personally present his nomination forms to the EC, describing the moment as a “historic” one.

-BY Daniel Bampoe