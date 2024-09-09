King Promise Tipped To Win Artiste of The Year

Popular Afrobeat singer and songwriter, King Promise, has been tipped to win Artiste of the Year award at this year’s edition of the 3Music Awards slated for September 28, 2024.

This year, the contenders for the Artiste of the Year category include Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Mr Drew, Nacee, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy.

But according to some fans of King Promise, he deserves the award because he had worked tirelessly to make his presence felt in the local music scene.

They also believe that King Promise’s hard work in the industry in the year under review will earn him the award, adding that the public should not be shocked if King Promise receives the Artiste of the Year/Most Valuable Player honour at the 3Music Awards.

With a number of hit songs to his credit, King Promise in addition to Artiste of the Year category has been nominated in the following categories: Afrobeats/Afro Pop Song of the Year, Afrobeats/Afro Pop Act of the Year, Best Collaboration of the Year, Digital Act of the Year, Song of the Year and Viral Song of the Year.

King Promise is confident he will clinch the coveted award, the Artiste of the Year, on the night of the awards ceremony.

Although his fans acknowledged the good works of his competitors in the Artiste of the Year category, they however, stressed that King Promise deserves to win the category.

Instituted a few years ago, the 3Music Awards is being organised to reward deserving artistes for their hard work, dedication and contribution to the growth of Ghana’s music industry.

By George Clifford Owusu