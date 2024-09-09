Sammi Awuku Launches ‘Boys, Boys Movement’ To Mobilize Youth Support For Bawumia

In a bid to energize the youth and boost the campaign of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Sammi Awuku, the Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), has unveiled an innovative initiative dubbed “Boys, Boys Movement”.

The movement, which was launched at an event held at the Underbridge East Legon on Sunday, aims to establish a strong network of mentorship and action, driven by the vision of empowering the next generation of leaders.

The event, attended by a large number of party faithful, celebrities, and other party members, was used to elaborate on the policies of Dr. Bawumia and to mobilize support for his bid.

Sammi Awuku, a former National Youth Organizer of the party, rallied the youth to support Dr. Bawumia, emphasizing the need for the next generation of leaders to take charge.

The “Boys, Boys Movement” is a call to action for the older boys and those who are aimed to be mentored, to take up leadership roles and drive positive change.

The movement has already gained traction on social media, with the hashtag #boysboysmeetup trending and many praising Sammi Awuku for his outstanding leadership and dedication to the Boys Boys Campaign.

In a post-event message, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Akropong Constituency, Sammi Awuku expressed his gratitude to all who attended the event, saying: “Massive respect to all the amazing guys who pulled up for our Boys Boys Hang out! It was pure vibes, connecting, and gearing up for the last leg of the campaign”.

“Big thanks to everyone who made it unforgettable! Let’s keep the energy high as we move towards ensuring victory for DMB and the NPP come December 7,” he added.

He also extended a challenge to the women, saying: “Girls Girls now is your time to also break the record and surprise the guys in this campaign..!”

The “Boys, Boys Movement” is expected to play a key role in the NPP’s campaign strategy, mobilizing support for Dr. Bawumia and the party, particularly among the youth.

The movement’s focus on empowering the next generation of leaders is seen as a positive move, and is expected to resonate with the youth and other party faithful.

