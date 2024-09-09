NDC Announces Nationwide Demo Over Voter Register

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced plans to stage a nationwide demonstration on September 17, 2024, to protest the Electoral Commission’s (EC) handling of discrepancies in the voter register.

The party’s grievances emerged during the recent voter exhibition exercise, where they allegedly identified several irregularities in the register.

Following a meeting with the EC to address these concerns, the NDC requested a forensic audit of the register, which was denied by the EC.

“We are disappointed but not surprised by the EC’s refusal to conduct a forensic audit,” said Asiedu Nketiah. “This is a clear indication that they have something to hide.”

After submitting presidential nomination forms on behalf of the Party Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, at EC Headquarters in Accra, Asiedu Nketiah informed the media of the party’s decision to organize a nationwide protest. “On the 17th of this month [September], the NDC is embarking on a massive nationwide demonstration in all 16 regional capitals,” he said.

“We will descend on the electoral commission offices, and we in Accra will descend on the headquarters and present further petitions as to why we think that they should conduct themselves in a manner that will guarantee peaceful, free, and fair elections,” Asiedu Nketiah threatened.

He said the demonstration is expected to be massive, with NDC supporters from all over the country converging on the regional capitals to demand the EC’s guarantee for peaceful polls.

“We will not sit down and allow the EC to compromise the electoral process,” said Asiedu Nketiah.

“We will fight for our right to a free and fair election.”

The EC has yet to respond to the NDC’s demands, but the commission has assured Ghanaians that it is committed to conducting a peaceful and transparent election.

However, the NDC is not convinced, and they are determined to take action to protect their interests.

