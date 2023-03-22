ECG Recovers GH¢18.5m From Three State Institutions

The taskforce at one of the state owned institutions

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has recovered a total of GH¢18.5 million from three state institutions.

The amount is part of a total of GH¢46.9 million owned by Parliament, the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) and the state broadcaster, the Ghana Broadcasting Company, (GBC).

Out of a total of GH¢13 million owned by Parliament, the house has committed to the payment of GH¢8.5 million to prevent disconnection, after an initial offer of one million cedis was rejected by the ECG.

According to the Manager, External Communications of the ECG, Laila Abubakari, “GH¢5 million of the GH¢8.5 million they promised will be paid by the Finance Ministry through the GIFMIS platform. They have written us a check for the rest GH¢3.5 million but we asked them to process it electronically because we are not accepting cheques or cash in this exercise.”

GACL

The taskforce later moved to airport to retrieve some GH¢28 million from the Ghana Airport Company Limited, owed in arrears.

The team, including the media practitioners, was met with resistance by the security for alleged “invasion” of their premises. The action of the security led to some agitations.

After a short meeting between the ECG and officials of the GACL, the latter made an upfront payment of GH¢10 million. They have reached an agreement to pay the balance of GH¢18 million in two weeks.

GBC

The day’s exercise ended at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, who also owes the ECG a total of GH¢5.9 million.

According to the state broadcaster, the Ministry of Information had earlier reached an agreement with the Energy Ministry to pay the amount this year, after clearing some GH¢17 million of the total debt last year.

The commitments from these state-owned institutions have led to no disconnection on the day.

The part of the exercise on the state-owned institutions is led by a ECG national taskforce, and the power distributor says it is optimistic of recovering, “100% of the entire GHȼ5.7 billion at the end of the nationwide exercise.”

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri