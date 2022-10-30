Economic Recovery: I’ve Consulted Broadly– Akufo-Addo…Says There’s Hope For Ghana

Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence that there is hope for the country’s economy to bounce back from its current challenges.

Accoridng to him, he has consulted extensively with cabinet, the Council of State and key stakeholders on the challenges facing the country.

He said there is hope for Ghana after his engagements.

In a tweet on Sunday, ahead of his public address on the economy, President Akufo-Addo said “I will be addressing the nation after broad consultations with the Council of State, Cabinet and key stakeholders in the economy including, GUTA, AGI, Banks, GPRTU, Forex Bureau Association, Market Women, Ghana Employers Association, and Organised Labour. #HopeForGhanaEconom. ”

Cabinet ended a three-day retreat on the economy on Saturday October 29.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disclosed that during the meeting, President Akufo-Addo settled on key decisions aimed at responding strongly to the impact of the global economic challenges on Ghana.

Mr Akufo-Addo is scheduled to address the nation today Sunday October 30 to announce the decisions towards the economic recovery to the citizenry.

Prior to that the President and other government officials have been engaging key stakeholders on how to deal with the situation.

In a tweet, Mr Oppong Nkrumah who is also the lawmaker for Ofoase Ayirebi said “We’ve wrapped up a three day cabinet retreat during which President Akufo-Addo has settled on key decisions aimed at responding strongly to the impact of the global economic challenges on Ghana”.

By Vincent Kubi