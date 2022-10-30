Blacko, Camidoh Others Win GMA-UK Awards 

Ghanaian Music Sensation Black Sherif, Camidoh among other celebrated music act in Ghana and the Diaspora has been awarded at the 2022 edition of the awards.

Other award winners include Diana Hamilton, Sarkodie, Akwaboah, NSG, Samuel Sey, and Denny.

The 6th edition of Ghana Music Awards UK was held at the Royal Regency Palace Manor Park in London on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

The show also witnesses performances from Camidoh, Kelvin Boy, Joyce Blessing, Diana Hamilton, and D-Black, Sefa among many others.

