Twitter Approves Official Hashmoji For Shatta Wale’s ‘Cash Out’

Twitter has approved a hashmoji for Renowned Ghanaian Dancehall Act Charles Nii Armah Memsah Jr. known as Shatta Wale for his hit single ‘Cash Out’.

The ‘Cash Out’ single was produced by legendary beat makers Gold Up and Da Maker.

The Song was released a few days ago as a lead single to Shatta Wale’s most anticipated forthcoming album Gift Of God (GOG) and has a lot of views on various streaming platforms.

According to sources, Shatta Wale is set to release the official video in November.

Shatta Wale twitted the hashtag ‘Cash Out’ and it has a customized emoji attached. The emoji is that of the official GIFT OF GOD album cover art.

Check out the tweet from Shatta Wale’s Twitter page announcing the hashmoji for the song ‘Cash Out.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke