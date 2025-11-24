Economy Grows 5.1% In August 2025 – GSS

Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu

Ghana’s economy grew at a rate of 5.1% in August 2025, representing a marginal increase over the 4.9% posted in August 2024.

This is according to the provisional Monthly Indicator of Economic Growth (MIEG) released by the Ghana Statistical Service.

The GSS said the August 2025 growth was driven by the Services sector, which expanded by 9.5%, up from 2.6 % in August 2024.

ICT and Education drove the continuous growth of the Services sector. The Services sector contributed about 80% to the 5.1 %

It was followed by the Agricultural Sector, which grew by 7.4 % in August 2025, compared with 2.3% in August 2024 contributed about 27.3 % to the August 2025 GDP growth.

Industry, on the other hand, contracted by 1.8% in August 2025, compared to an expansion of 9.1% in August 2024. The sector’s contribution “dragged on the 5.1 % growth recorded in August 2025 by 12. 2%.

The Statistical Service also revised the MIEG for July 2025, which showed a 3.7% growth compared with the earlier 4.5%.

According to the GSS, the revision was due to revised data received from data producers.

The Government Statistician, Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu, noted that the release of this data should give some indication regarding how the economy will perform in each quarter of the year.

He, however, warned that the data gathered is not fully complete.

“We should be guided as to how we interpret this data, because it is based on provisional data”, Dr. Iddrisu said.

He added that his outfit is currently working on releasing the third quarter GDP estimates in December 2025.

MIEG tracks the high frequency of economic statistics which provides monthly information on how the economy performed in each month.

A Business Desk Report