ECOWAS Military Chiefs To Meet In Ghana Over Niger Crisis

Military chiefs of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will again meet in Ghana this week to consider the possibility of intervening in the Niger Republic.

The meeting billed for Thursday and Friday was initially scheduled for last weekend but was then postponed.

The military leaders’ meeting is coming after ECOWAS leaders approved the deployment of a “standby force to restore constitutional order” in Niger last week.

Mohammed Bazoum, who is currently being held by the junta was deposed by the coupists on July 26.

By Vincent Kubi