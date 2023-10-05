ECOWAS Parliament honours John Azumah

John Azumah

Outgoing Secretary General of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, John Azumah, has been recognized for his outstanding services to the community’s parliament.

Mr. Azumah was honoured by the ECOWAS Parliament and awarded with a citation at the opening ceremony of the High-Level Interactive Seminar and Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Winneba in the Central Region.

His 21 years of service saw him rise through the ranks, serving in various capacities, including the Account of the ECOWAS Parliament from 2002 to 2007, and later the Chief Accountant from 2007 to 2010; Acting Director of Administration and Finance; and acting Secretary General, before his final portfolio, the Secretary General, in February 2018.

Mr. Azumah has been regarded as a presiding officer’s delight, a highly skilled administrator who understands the psychological and emotional language spoken by members of parliament and can navigate and maintain a clear balance of all dynamics in parliament.

He is considered the constant denominator in the evolution of the ECOWAS parliament over the last 21 years, having been active in every topic of the parliament, which has earned him the title “Landlord of the ECOWAS parliament.”

Mr. Azumah, while receiving the citation, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to everyone who helped him reach and achieve all that was spoken about him.