Investigate Death Of Saffoh – PSGH

Pharm. Dr. Samuel Kow Donkoh

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) is calling on the Ghana Police Administration to investigate the premature death of the late Samuel Amoateng Saffoh who served as the pharmacist in charge of the Upper East Regional Hospital.

Mr. Saffoh passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Tamale Teaching Hospital after undergoing three rounds of haemodialysis since his admission on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

According to a PSGH statement signed by its president, Pharm. Dr. Samuel Kow Donkoh, Mr. Saffoh who was not known to have chronic kidney disease, suffered an unexpected illness before his death.

The situation is of particular concern due to his role as a principal witness in a case related to the theft of medicines and medical consumables from the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga.

“We are troubled by the fact that another potential witness in the same theft case also fell seriously ill and passed away in August, 2023,” added the PSGH.

The PSGH urged the Ghana Police Administration to give priority and expedite the investigation into his passing.

The Society also extended its appreciation to the PSGH Upper East Regional Branch Executive and the PSGH Northern Regional Branch Executive for their steadfast support to the colleague who has passed away and his grieving family.

“We call upon the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service, and the government of Ghana to take decisive action in investigating and apprehending those responsible for the theft of medicines and medical consumables from the Upper East Regional Hospital,” the PSGH statement said.

“In this challenging time, the PSGH urges all pharmacists to maintain their composure as they actively cooperate with the family, law enforcement, and the appropriate authorities to uncover the circumstances surrounding their colleagues passing,” it added.

By Agyeiwaa Magdalene Sarpong & Thelma Dzifa Sallah