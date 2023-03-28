Ed Cal To Release Maiden Single

Ed Cal

Ghana’s gospel music industry is about to witness another sensational and inspiring music icon, Ed Cal, who is yet to make his appearance on stage very soon.

The British-Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter and creative director will release his maiden single titled ‘Akyedie’ tomorrow, March 29.

The song, which was produced by Hyper, mixed and mastered by Wei Ye Oteng, is expected to make waves on all the digital music platforms after its release.

Though it is his first single, Ed Cal is no novice in the music industry, having had stints with very notable musicians.

‘Akyedie’ is a song to thank God for His goodness and mercies.

Ed Cal, who is also a business owner and a creative Director of Artz N Beyond, is a young dynamic gospel singer with a lot of passion. He is craving to reach out to a lot of people via his music.

He draws his inspiration from his personal experiences and others, especially the oppressed. For him, music is a calling and as long as the good Lord remains his witness, he will forever remain faithful to his calling.

The gospel icon is hopeful that the song would touch the hearts of many Ghanaians, including Christians and help them to have breakthroughs in their lives.

He said in an interview that he is ready to transform the gospel music industry in Ghana with his style of music fused with traditional rhythms and beats.

By George Clifford Owusu