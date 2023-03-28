MUSIGA Elections Slated For August 8

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has announced Tuesday, August 8, 2023, as the new date for the election of new executives.

This is the date proposed by NEC for the national and regional elections after almost four years of court injunctions, postponements and internal rifts.

A statement issued by the Acting President of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons, disclosed that the NEC in an emergency meeting to review the roadmap proposed by the election committee, ratified the roadmap proposed by the election committee.

The Election Committee is chaired by Peter Marfo, the outgoing Eastern Regional Chairman of MUSIGA.

“According to the roadmap, the voters register has been opened from March 20 to April 3, 2023. This is to allow members to check their status and eligibility. The new voters’ register for the election will be compiled from April 4 to April 18, 2023,” Bessa announced in the press statement.

This will be followed by the exhibition of the new voter register from April 20 to April 23, 2023.

Contestants will then have the period before Tuesday, August 8, 2023, to run their campaigns for the elections to take place nationwide.

The NEC members believe that holding the elections will pave the way for the newly elected leaders to organise the biennial conference to work on the union’s constitution, among other issues.