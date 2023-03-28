Sod Cut for Adupri-Tanoso Road Rehabilitation

MP and Nananom being assisted with the sod-cutting

A sod-cutting to resurface the roads in the communities of Adupri and Afamu, in the Western North Region, sent residents into a frenzy and ecstasy at the weekend.

The poor condition of the Adupri-Tanoso road has been a source of concern for the chiefs and residents of the area.

Nana Kwasi Tenakwa II, Chief of Adupri, recounted the difficulties residents faced during the sod-cutting ceremony, which was performed by Alfred Obeng-Boateng, Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai.

The chief thanked the government and the MP for the project and pleaded with the contractor to consider the youth in the community during the laborer recruitment process.

The MP also expressed gratitude to the chiefs and residents of the two communities for their support of the government and him in the 2020 general election.

According to him, the road is an important corridor for the Western North Region, and the government decided to build it after realizing the economic benefit to the people.

Mr. Obeng-Boateng assured the public that the 5.8-kilometer-long road would be completed in 12 months, citing readily available funds.

He urged constituents to provide him and the Akufo-Addo-led government with the necessary support so the government could undertake more projects in the constituency.

The MP said he had been lobbying for more projects for the constituency, including questions asked on the floor of Parliament.

He stated that he had not stopped knocking on Ministers’ doors to request development projects for the constituency, adding that “Awaso town roads are the next to be constructed.”

Eric Theophilus Tandoh, Western Regional NPP’s First Vice Chairman, also discussed the health, economic, and social benefits of a good road network in a community. He also lauded the MP for the numerous development projects rolled out in the constituency and urged the constituents to support the MP to deliver on his promises.

The event was graced by various party executives across the region, including John Amokye, Western North Financial Secretary of the NPP, Affum Kroko, NPP Constituency Chairman for Juaboso.

By Ernest Kofi Adu