Effective land administration is key to economic growth – Veep

The Vice President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia has underscored the importance of an effective and efficient Land Administration in Ghana.

According to him, ” Every economic activity undertaken by man has a relation to land and remains Pivotal to National Development. ”

Dr Bawumia stated this at the National Symposium on the Land Act, 2020.

The Symposium was held in Accra on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Dr. Bawumia indicated that Laws in themselves do not resolve problems, saying ” It is the application of the laws and their effective implementation that will result in desired changes in the Land Sector that Ghanaians so much desired”.

He therefore called for closer collaboration among Stakeholders to ensure that the provisions of the Land Act are implemented effectively and resources channelled towards it.

Meanwhile, he commended the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his ascent to the Land Act of 2020.

He also thanked the “energetic Minister for Lands and Natural Resources” Samuel A.Jinapor and his team for organising the National Symposium on the Land Act.

On his part, the sector Minister, Mr Jinapor mentioned that the objective of the Act “is not just the harmonisation and consolidation of the Laws relating to land, but also to ensure sustainable Land administration and management and effective and efficient Land tenure in Ghana”.

The Minister emphasized “it takes capital investment to achieve transformation, but I want to submit that capital investment without dedication and commitment of officials charged with responsibility of implementing the reforms will come to a naught”.

Delivering his welcome address, the Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, Alhaji Sulamana Mahama, gave the historical antecedent of the Land Act 2020 (Act 1036) and thanked individuals, groups and associations who helped in the process and final delivery of the Act.