EIU expected 8 year power swing will be broken- Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has downplayed projections made by the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) on their expectation that the opposition NDC will win the 2024 polls.

According to the Minister, government is rather bent on bettering the lives of Ghanaians between now and 2024 so much so that Ghanaians will retain the ruling party in the 2024 polls.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Sunday March 21, 2021, the Minister noted that the report only serves as a “guiding notes” and must be treated as such. He said the prediction made by the US based research institution is informed by the 8 years change of government between the NPP and NDC.

“We are very much aware of this tendency but we believe that this whole thing were every 8 years even when the country is making progress and power changes hands, it is something that can actually set us back. That is why this administration intends to work very hard to retain the confidence of the people by the time that our second term mandate is done. So that we can break the 8 years cycle.

“So it will ordinarily be a risk but it is phenomenon that we are akin to break and this expectation that every 8 years power changes hands, which is what is informing what they have put out there, is one that we intend to break,” the Minister added.

Touching on the ways government intends to transform the lives of Ghanaians, the Minister emphasized that the ruling administration seeks to re-engineer a recovery of the economy from where it is now, getting the economy back on growth trajectory, creation of jobs, and transforming the general outlook of the economy.