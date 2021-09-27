Ejura Violence Report Out

The Ministry of Information has published the 55-page report comprising findings and recommendations on the shooting incident at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The three-member Ministerial Committee was constituted by the Minister of Interior to undertake a public inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of two persons at Ejura.

The Committee was chaired by Justice George Kingsley Koomson, an Appeal Court Judge and other members of the Committee were Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso, a Security Expert, and Ms Juliet A. Amoah, Executive Director of Penplusbytes and Ms Marie Louise Simmonds, Principal State Attorney as the Secretary to the Committee.

The terms of reference of the Committee were to conduct a public inquiry into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrence, at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, on Tuesday, 29th June 2021, inquire into any matter which the Committee considers incidental or reasonably related to the cause of the events and the associated deaths and injuries and submit a detailed report with recommendations for appropriate actions within 10 days, by 9th July 2021.

Read the report below

REPORT-OF-COMMITTEE-OF-INQUIRY-THE-EJURA-INCIDENT_July-2021-1