Elected NR GJA Executives Sworn Into Office

The newly elected Northern Regional Executives of the Ghana Journalists Association(GJA) have been sworn into office.

The short swearing-in ceremony took place at the Tamale High Court in the Northern region on July 8, 2022.

The Northern Regional GJA Executives were sworn into office by His Lordship Justice Richard Mac Kogyawah , Supervisory High Court Judge.

The newly elected executives are Chairman-Abdul Majeed, Diana Ngon-Treasurer, Albert Futukpor -Secretary, and Nelson Adanuti Nyadror -Vice Chairman.

His Lordship Justice Richard Mac Kogyawah , Supervisory High Court Judge, urged the newly elected executives to always remember that they took an oath to serve the association.

His Lordship Justice Richard Mac Kogyawah, however, encouraged journalists to ensure that they always contact the registrar of the court for any information to enable them to report accurately about issues related to the court.

He assured the GJA of his support and advice in terms of legalities and its related issues any time the association called on him.

The newly elected Northern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Abdul Majeed thanked the Supervisory High Court Judge for availing himself to swear the newly elected executives into office.

He pledged that the newly elected executives will live up to their responsibilities and assured them that they will not do anything that will bring the name of the association into disrepute.

Mr. Majeed promised association members that under his leadership the welfare of journalists in the region will be their priority and called for the support of the inky fraternity to achieve the goals they have set for the association.

He appealed to the High Court Judge and the entire court to collaborate with journalists in the region to ensure that the spread of rumors and fake news will be tackled.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale