Election 2024: NPP Presents 46 New Candidates

Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Mike Oquaye Jnr, Gloria Owusu and Dr. Gideon Boako

The Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana will be made up of new faces, following the Saturday parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which saw a flurry of parliamentary slots change hands.

Official results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) at the constituency level indicated that 28 incumbent MPs lost their slots to represent the party again at this year’s general election, paving the way for fresh limps to take the field.

Already, a total of 18 lawmakers of the NPP, including the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu did not seek re-election.

This means some 46 ‘old guards’ will not be part of candidates on the electoral ballot on December 7, 2024 and probably the next Parliament to be sworn in on January 7, 2025 ahead of the swearing in of the President.

Dr. Gideon Boako will represent the NPP for the Tano North Constituency parliamentary election after dethroning the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Freda Prempeh.

For the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Mike Oquaye Jr., son of former Speaker Aaron Mike Oquaye, will represent the NPP, after giving Sara Adwoa Safo a stunning defeat in the primary.

In the Abuakwa North Constituency, the NPP will be represented by Nana Ampaw Addo-Frempong, who defeated incumbent Gifty Twum-Ampofo.

Jerry Ahmed Shaib will be on the ballot for the NPP in the Weija-Gbawe Constituency. He defeated Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Gifty Mensah.

Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe, also succumbed to a loss in the Effia primary in the Western Region, falling to financial analyst Isaac Nyarko Boamah.

Akua Afriyie, who pipped Sheila Bartels, will feature for NPP in the Ablekuma North Constituency, while Obiri Yeboah unseated Eugene Antwi for the Subin NPP slot.

Francis Kwabena Owusu-Akyaw will be on the ballot to represent the NPP for the Juaben Constituency, having defeated Ama Pomaa Boateng in the primary.

Anthony Mmieh will represent the NPP for the Odotobiri Constituency after dislodging Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi.

Emmanuel Tobbin will feature in the election for NPP in the Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency. He defeated Dr. Dickson Adomako.

Also, Dennis Amfo Sefah will be on the ballot for NPP in Tema West, while Alhaji Fawaz Aliu will represent NPP for the Zabzugu and Gloria Owusu will represent NPP for Trobu.

For Shama, Kwabena Afful will represent the party for this year’s election after snatching the slot from Erickson Abekah, whereas Asafo Adjei Ayeh will take Bosome-Freho, having defeated Akwasi Darko Boateng.

Assin Central will be represented by Godfred Nti, while John Darko will represent Suame Constituency.

By Ernest Kofi Adu