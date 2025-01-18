Emios Holidays Logistics To Host Travel Industry Conference  

Emios Holidays and Logistics is set to host the prestigious 2025 Afrique Travel Industry Conference Awards (ATICA) in Lagos, Nigeria.

This announcement was made by Emmanuel Ossai, the founder and Managing Director of Emios Holidays Logistics, during a recent conversation with DGN.

According to Mr. Ossai, ATICA is an annual event that celebrates Africa’s travel industry and will take place on April 6, 2025, at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos.

He revealed that the theme for the 2025 event is “Journey to Success: Celebrating Africa’s Travel Industry,” emphasizing that the conference will bring together industry leaders to discuss trends, challenges, and opportunities within the tourism sector.

Mr. Ossai stressed that “the event is not only an awards ceremony but also a platform for networking, learning, and collaboration among professionals in the industry.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke