Ben Alemina Launches Projects of Heart

Medical doctor Ben Alemina has officially launched Projects of Heart (POH), a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing humanitarian services to developing countries around the world.

During the launch event, Benjamin Alimina expressed his enthusiasm for founding Projects of Heart, driven by his desire to engage in initiatives that will enhance the beauty of Ghana, making it a more inviting place for visitors.

He noted that while Ghanaians are internationally recognised for their friendliness and kindness, the country struggles with sanitation management.

“Whenever I visit Ghana and drive around, I see the litter along our roads, and not much has changed. It’s been decades, and we continue to live in these conditions, with little effort being made to clean our country,” he lamented.

Mr. Alimina remains optimistic that with support from private entities and other organizations, Ghana can be transformed into a more beautiful nation.

In addition to environmental initiatives, he highlighted that Projects of Heart will also provide educational tools and materials to support students and schools in enhancing their education.

“We plan to run campaigns in schools, public spaces, and through various media outlets—TV ads, billboards—to raise awareness that Ghana is changing and must change positively for its people.

This is the essence of Projects of Heart, and we look forward to garnering both local and international support to make this vision a reality,” he stated.

As part of the launch festivities, Projects of Heart donated relief items to the management of the Osu Children’s Home in Accra.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke