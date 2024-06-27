England Fans Boo Southgate

Gareth SouthGate

Gareth Southgate has questioned the “unusual environment” around the England team after they were booed off against Slovenia despite topping Group C, and urged supporters to back the team “however they feel towards me.”

The Three Lions mustered just four shots on target in another underwhelming performance at these finals, but still left Cologne as group winners thanks to Denmark playing out their own stalemate with Serbia.

When Southgate went to applaud the England fans after the end of the game, some reacted positively but others booed and a few beer cups were thrown in his direction.

Southgate’s current contract with the Football Association expires in December, and a decision will be taken on his future after the finals. Some fans have questioned whether he is still the right man to lead England after eight years in charge, and Southgate said of the full-time reaction: “I understand it. I’m not going to back away from it. The most important thing here is that the supporters stay with the team.

“I understand the narrative towards me and that’s better for the team than it being towards them. But it is creating an unusual environment to operate in. I’ve not seen any team qualify and receive similar.

“I recognise that when you have moments at the end of the game, I’m asking the players to be fearless, I’m not going to back down from going over and thanking the fans who were brilliant during the game.

“They might feel differently towards me. But for me, we only will succeed if we are together. That energy is crucial for the team and it is so important they stay with the team, however they feel towards me.”

Asked what had changed about the environment around the team, Southgate replied: “I think probably expectation. We’ve made England over the last six or seven years fun again. I think it has been enjoyable for the players. We’ve got to be very, very careful that it stays that way.”