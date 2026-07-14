EOCO Lists 6 Charges Against Miracles Aboagye… Accuses Him Of GH¢55m ‘Stolen’ Cash

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has outlined six criminal offences it says are being investigated against former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), Dennis Miracles Aboagye, over the alleged misappropriation, diversion and theft of approximately GH¢55 million in public funds.

The anti-graft agency said Mr. Aboagye, who also served as a senior aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is being investigated alongside the former Accountant of IMCCoD, Gerald Appiah, and other unnamed persons over alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities at the Secretariat.

According to EOCO, the offences under investigation are conspiracy to steal, stealing, using public office for profit, causing financial loss to the state, dissipation of public funds, defrauding by false pretences and money laundering.

Although the agency listed seven alleged offences in its statement, it said the investigations centre on six broad categories of economic and organised crime arising from the management of public funds at the Secretariat.

Mr. Aboagye was arrested upon his arrival at the Accra International Airport on Saturday night after officers of the Ghana Immigration Service executed a stop order placed on him by EOCO.

He was subsequently handed over to the anti-graft agency on Sunday morning.

His arrest has generated intense political debate, with the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) accusing the government of using state security agencies to intimidate political opponents.

The arrest came only hours after Mr. Aboagye publicly declared his intention to contest the position of National Communications Director of the NPP ahead of the party’s upcoming national delegates’ conference.

Forensic Audit

EOCO explained that the investigations originated from a forensic audit into the operations of IMCCoD covering the period from August 1, 2022, to February 2, 2025.

According to the agency, the current Executive Secretary of the Secretariat petitioned EOCO to undertake further investigations after reviewing the findings of the audit.

“The investigations concern suspected misappropriation, misapplication, diversion and theft of public funds amounting to approximately GH¢55 million,” the statement noted.

EOCO said the investigations had been ongoing for several months and that Mr. Aboagye was already aware of the probe, having previously engaged with investigators.

The agency further disclosed that new findings obtained last week strengthened its suspicions regarding alleged fraud and theft, prompting investigators to initiate an operational plan to effect his arrest.

Stop Order

EOCO rejected suggestions that Mr. Aboagye’s arrest was arbitrary, explaining that a stop order had been placed on him about a week before his arrival in Ghana.

According to the agency, the order was intended to prevent any unexpected travel that could interfere with investigations.

However, EOCO said investigators were unaware that Mr. Aboagye had already travelled outside the country before the stop order was issued.

It explained that immediately he arrived at the Accra International Airport on Saturday night, officers of the Ghana Immigration Service enforced the stop order and transferred him into EOCO custody the following morning.

The agency added that Mr. Aboagye later accompanied investigators to conduct searches linked to the ongoing investigations.

EOCO stressed that the former government official would be granted bail in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of Ghana.

It also disclosed that former IMCCoD Accountant, Gerald Appiah, was expected to satisfy his bail conditions before being released while investigations continue.

The agency further revealed that Mr. Appiah had voluntarily begun refunding portions of funds connected to the alleged offences.

However, EOCO stressed that the refunds neither conclude the investigations nor absolve any suspect of criminal responsibility.

“The recoveries do not by themselves conclude the investigative process neither do they absolve any suspect of any crime,” the statement emphasised.

EOCO reaffirmed its commitment to conducting investigations professionally, impartially and strictly within the law while respecting the constitutional rights of all persons under investigation.

Political Backlash

The arrest has attracted sharp criticism from the NPP, whose supporters gathered at EOCO headquarters demanding Mr. Aboagye’s immediate release.

The party’s National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha, alleged that Mr. Aboagye had initially been denied access to both his legal team and members of his family following his detention.

The NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, described the arrest as a setback for Ghana’s democracy, accusing the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of weaponising state institutions against political opponents.

Addressing journalists outside EOCO headquarters yesterday, Mr. Kodua said the investigation was part of a broader political strategy aimed at diverting public attention from what he alleged were attempts by President John Dramani Mahama to pursue a third presidential term.

“It is a shame for our democracy. It is a shame for the struggle our forefathers made to bring this country this far,” he stated.

He maintained that the Constitution clearly limits presidents to two terms and insisted that the NPP would not be intimidated by “politically motivated” actions.

Mr. Kodua further expressed confidence that the opposition party would return to power in the 2028 general election.

Due Process Concerns

Meanwhile, Dr. Ekua Amoakoh, Special Aide to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, criticised the manner of Mr. Aboagye’s arrest, insisting that it was unnecessary.

According to her, the former IMCCoD Executive Secretary had honoured EOCO invitations on two previous occasions and therefore could not reasonably be regarded as a flight risk.

She questioned why investigators resorted to a “Rambo-style” arrest despite his cooperation with the investigation.

Dr. Amoakoh stressed that while no one should be shielded from investigations where wrongdoing is suspected, all persons under investigation are entitled to fair treatment and due process.

She also alleged that members of Mr. Aboagye’s family, his lawyers and senior NPP officials initially experienced difficulty locating him after his arrest.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak