EPA Launches 50th Anniversary

THE ENVIRONMENTAL Protection Agency (EPA) launched its 50th anniversary celebration yesterday in Accra under the theme, “50 Years of Environmental Protection: Achievements, Challenges and the Future.”

The anniversary theme falls in line with the agency’s aim of enhancing and preserving the nation’s environment, fostering a society that values sustainable development, efficient resource management, and environmental governance while actively addressing emerging concerns and promoting dynamic resolution for a more sustainable future.

Addressing dignitaries at the launch, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI), Ophelia Mensah Hayfordsaid that over the years, the EPA under the supervision of the ministry has been a leading government institution for environmental protection in Ghana, adapting to the evolving challenges and complexities in the country.

She added that the agency has played an instrumental role in implementing and enforcing robust environmental legislation and providing a solid framework for sustainable development.

“Through the efforts of the Ministry, the Environmental Protection Authority Bill which is currently before Parliament has gone through the third reading. The bill when passed will provide a legal framework for coordinated efforts to address all environmental protection issues in the country,” she stated.

She added, “As the Agency celebrates its golden jubilee, it must also look ahead. The environmental challenges faced by the country are complex, with issues like climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution demanding our urgent attention.”

“To effectively tackle these challenges, the EPA must continue to evolve and embrace innovative technologies and integrated solutions, continue to build local and international partnerships, and collaborate with all relevant stakeholders.”

Acting Executive Director, EPA, John Kingsley Krugu said the agency was established with a clear mandate to continuously protect, improve, and conserve the country’s environment and seek common solutions to global environmental problems.

In pursuance of this mandate, he said the agency has ensured sound environmental management by enforcing the relevant provisions of EPA Act 490 (1994) and the Environmental Assessment Regulations (LI 1652) and related acts and regulations.

Kingsley Krugu said the EPA has made tremendous progress in the sustainable management of our environment and played significant roles in addressing global environmental issues.

“The EPA has shaped key policies on climate change, plastic pollution, hazardous waste and pioneered transformational initiatives such as the setting up of the Ghana National Cleaner Production Centre at Tema among others,” he said.

Mr.Krugu said environmental issues transcend borders and, therefore, the authority will continue to strengthen as well as build partnerships to tackle both local and global challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. “We shall pursue public awareness campaigns, educational programmes, and local initiatives to drive meaningful change and foster a culture of environmental stewardship at the grassroots level,” he added.

