EPA Unveils Climate Change Response

Felix Addo-Okyireh (L) and Suweibatu Adam at the unveiling of NAP

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) with support from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has unveiled the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) to address the country’s climate change impacts.

The NAP reflects the government’s commitment to safeguarding the economy from the adverse impacts of climate change for present and future generations. As Ghana’s first National Adaptation Plan, it consolidates the country’s vision for climate resilience, aligning macro-level adaptation actions with sectoral and district-level vulnerabilities to enhance long-term resilience and adaptive capacity.

The Director of Climate Change and Ozone at the Environmental Protection Authority, Felix Addo-Okyireh, said the plan seeks to integrate climate change adaptation coherently into relevant policies, programmes and activities in development planning processes, across all sectors and subnational levels.

He indicated that the Environmental Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1124), which repeals the previous EPA Act of 1994 (Act 490) further strengthens the legal framework for environmental protection in Ghana. It reaffirms that environmental stewardship including climate change adaptation. “Ghana has experienced the realities of changing climate and its negative impact over the past years, from coastal erosion to prolong dry spells, these impacts has given us a challenge on development aspirations and also remind us of our collective responsibility to build a climate resilient nation,” he said.

In an address read on behalf of the Acting Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Madam Suweibatu Adam, Chief Director of the Ministry, described the NAP as Ghana’s most comprehensive documentation of actions and plans to tackle climate change. She thanked all contributors to the process and urged their continued involvement in implementation.

The launch also provided a platform for partners to explore collaboration, investment, and next steps for implementing the NAP across the country.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke