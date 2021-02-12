ET Mensah Gets 100% votes in Council of State Elections

The Former National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Ningo PramPram Constituency, Enoch Teye Mensah has won the election to represent the Greater Accra Region on the Council of State.

Mr. ET Mensah beat two other contenders including Michael Kofi Mensah and John Mantse Akwetey to emerge victorious in the election held on Friday 12, 2021.

He polled a total of 58 votes out of 58 votes to win the elections with 100% votes.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, ET Mensah main competitors, Charles Andrew Parker and Nii Kotei Dzani withdrew from the race making it easier for him to win the election.

The Regional Representative for Council of State are being elected in all 16 regions in Ghana.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke