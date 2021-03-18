EU Regulator Declares AstraZeneca Vaccine Safe for Use

The medicines regulator of the European Union (EU) has declared the AstraZeneca/Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine safe for use.

The declaration comes after a number of EU nations including Germany, France and Italy suspended the use of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine due to that the vaccine could be linked to blood clots.

Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Emer Cooke, announced that EMA had “come to a clear scientific conclusion: this is a safe and effective vaccine.”

According to Cooke, EMA did not find that the vaccine causes clotting.

According to her, the EMA “concluded that the vaccine is not associated with an increase in the overall risk of thromboembolic events, or blood clots.”

The EU is one of the worst hit regions as far as the pandemic is concerned.

By Melvin Tarlue