Samia Suluhu Hassan Set To Become Tanzania’s First Female President

Samia Suluhu Hassan

Tanzania is set to get its first ever female President following the sudden demise of its President, John Pombe Joseph Magufuli.

Samia Suluhu Hassan, the current Vice President, is to take over the highest office of Tanzania.

She is taking over as President and will serve until the end of the five-year term of Mr Magufuli.

She will be playing the role as President in accordance with the constitution of Tanzania.

She is aged 61 and is set to be inaugurated soon.

Mr Magufuli died on Wednesday evening, March 17, 2021, from heart complications in Tanzania.

Madam Hassan came to the limelight in 2014 as the vice-chairperson of the Constituent Assembly.

She is well known as Mama Samia, and is famous for her calm demeanour especially in crisis resolution.

By Melvin Tarlue