Euro 2020 Takes Off Tomorrow

The wait is almost over. We are now just two days away from Euro 2020, with Turkey versus Italy kicking off the tournament tomorrow.

Englandwill have to wait until Sunday to get their tournament underway in a mouth-watering encounter with Croatia, while Wales play Switzerland on Saturday, with Scotland up against the Czech Republic on Monday.

But the news isn’t just with England, it’s coming in thick and fast with all 24 teams gearing up towards their opening fixtures.

Who Has Qualified For Euro 2020?

Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Slovakia, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and Wales.

Where Is Euro 2020 Being Played?

Group A: Stadio Olimpico, Rome (Italy) and Olympic Stadium, Baku (Azerbaijan)

Group B: Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg (Russia) and Parken Stadium, Copenhagen (Denmark)

Group C: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam (Netherlands) and Arena Naționala, Bucharest (Romania)

Group D: Wembley Stadium, London (England) and Hampden Park, Glasgow (Scotland)

Group E: La Cartuja, Seville (Spain) and Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg (Russia)

Group F: Allianz Arena, Munich (Germany) and Ferenc Puskas Stadium, Budapest (Hungary)

Round of 16: Wembley Stadium, London (England), Parken Stadium, Copenhagen (Denmark), Arena Naționala, Bucharest (Romania), Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam (Netherlands), La Cartuja, Seville (Spain), Ferenc Puskas Stadium, Budapest (Hungary), Hampden Park, Glasgow (Scotland)

Quarterfinals: Allianz Arena, Munich (Germany), Olympic Stadium, Baku (Azerbaijan), Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg (Russia), Stadio Olimpico, Rome (Italy)

Semifinals and final: Wembley Stadium, London (England)

What Is The Euro 2020 Format?

The 24 teams have been drawn into six groups of four nations.

The group winners and runners-up will advance to the knockout rounds, along with the four best third-placed teams.

It is then a straight knockout tournament, with extra time and penalties if necessary. There will be a round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and a final.

What Are The Euro 2020 Finals Fixtures?

GROUP STAGE

Friday, June 11

Group A: Italy vs. Turkey (Rome; 3 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CET) – ESPN

Saturday, June 12

Group A: Wales vs. Switzerland (Baku; 9 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. CET) – ESPN

Group B: Denmark vs. Finland (Copenhagen; noon ET, 6 p.m. CET) – ESPN

Group B: Belgium vs. Russia (Saint Petersburg; 3 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CET) – ABC

Sunday, June 13

Group D: England vs. Croatia (London; 9 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. CET) – ESPN

Group C: Austria vs. North Macedonia (Bucharest; noon ET, 6 p.m. CET) – ESPN

Group C: Netherlands vs. Ukraine (Amsterdam; 3 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CET) – ESPN