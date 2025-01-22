Europe Youth Sounding Board Launched In Ghana

Dignitaries and participants in a group photograph at the launch

The European Union (EU), in collaboration with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ghana, has officially launched the inaugural cohort of the Team Europe Youth Sounding Board (YSB) in Accra.

This initiative is designed to empower young changemakers to influence policies and programmes that impact their lives and communities.

The YSB is part of a global European initiative that aligns with the EU’s commitment to youth empowerment.

“By actively engaging the younger generation, we aim to tackle pressing issues relevant to the youth in Ghana, including economic development, education reforms, and social equity,” said Irchad Razaaly, EU Ambassador to Ghana.

He emphasized that participants will have the opportunity to share their perspectives, collaborate on innovative solutions, and influence the policies that will shape the future of their nation.

During the launch, Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana, Jeroen Verheul, highlighted the unique opportunity the YSB provides for young leaders to contribute valuable insights that will guide EU and Netherlands programmes and policies for the Ghanaian youth.

He noted that participants will work alongside the EU, the Netherlands Embassy, development partners, and peer groups to address key issues and engage in a transformative process.

Over a two-year period, YSB members will connect with the EU and the Netherlands Embassy, advising on policies from a youth perspective, advocating for inclusive development, and engaging with local and international stakeholders.

This initiative underscores Team Europe’s commitment to enhancing youth participation in fostering inclusive, innovative, and sustainable development solutions.

Applications for the YSB will be open from January 21, 2025, until February 20, 2025. Young Ghanaians aged 18 to 32 are encouraged to apply. The selection committee aims for inclusivity in the selection process to ensure that the board is representative of Ghana’s youth.

“This is a unique opportunity for young leaders eager to inspire change and make a significant impact by joining the Youth Sounding Board Ghana,” Mr. Razaaly added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke