Diana Hamilton Launches Awake Experience 2025 

Ghanaian Gospel sensation, Diana Hamilton, has launched the 2025 edition of the annual Awake Experience concert in a star-studded event that took place in Accra.

This year’s event is scheduled to take place in Accra, Kumasi, and Sunyani. The Accra edition will take place on 16th February 2025 at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Christ Tempel East in Teshie. Artistes who will join Diana Hamilton for the Accra edition include Pastor Joe Beecham, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Kweku Teye, and Team Eternity.

The Kumasi edition which takes place on Sunday 23rd February 2025, at the Church of Pentecost, Bantama will feature acts like Uncle Ato, Cindy Thompson, Mabel Okyere, and Quame Gyedu. The lineup gospel stars for the Sunyani edition which takes place on Sunday, March 2nd, 2025 at the Eusbett Hotel include ACP Kofi Sarpong, Emmanuel Awortwe, Sandy Asare, and Quame Gyedu.

Speaking in an interview with journalists Diana Hamilton indicated that the 2025 Awake Experience is set to inspire and transform lives with its central theme, “MOVE,” inspired by Deuteronomy 1:6.

She further indicated that the Diana Hamilton Foundation will undertake impactful outreach and community development activities. This includes the foundation’s collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana, for a cleanup exercise to promote environmental consciousness and community responsibility.

Additionally, the foundation will organise a high school outreach programme at Accra Girls Senior High School aimed at inspiring and mentoring students through empowering faith-based discussions.

Diana Hamilton highlighted that a significant part of the activities will be the commissioning of a six-classroom block in Dodo Tamale. The project was initiated in 2022 by the Diana Hamilton Foundation in partnership with the Adom Group of Companies, underscoring the foundation’s steadfast commitment to advancing education and community development.

“Tickets for this year’s Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton are available via the short code *725*8080# across all networks. Attendees can look forward to an atmosphere of heartfelt worship, spiritual renewal, and divine awakening,” she said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke