I Am Not Disappointed By Mahama’s Tourism Minister Nomination- Rex Omar

Veteran highlife musician Rex Omar has expressed that he is not disappointed in not being nominated for a ministerial role in President John Mahama’s administration.

According to the musician, his primary focus during the election campaign was to support the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and he did not expect anything more.

Before Mahama officially nominated Dzifa Gomashie as the Minister-Designate for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, some industry insiders had speculated that Rex Omar might be a strong candidate for the role, or even for a deputy position.

However, in an interview on Akoma FM’s Entertainment 360 on Saturday, Rex Omar made it clear that he harboured no disappointment over the decision.

“I’m not disappointed that I was not selected for the role. I was given a task to support the campaign, and that task is now complete. I have not called anyone to reward me for that,” he said.

Rex went on to express his full support for Dzifa Gomashie’s appointment, describing it as a positive step.

He commended the president’s choices, noting that many of the appointees, including Gomashie, had previously served as deputy ministers, which positions them well to make an impact in their new roles.

“If you analyze the appointments of President Mahama, you’ll notice that nearly all the appointees have served as deputy ministers in the past. This puts them—and Dzifa especially—in a strong position to make a real difference,” Rex added.

With Dzifa Gomashie set to lead the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, many political and entertainment pundits are speculating that Rex Omar could still be considered for a deputy ministerial role shortly.

However, for now, the musician has reaffirmed that his focus remains on supporting the NDC and the work ahead.

By Francis Addo