Nathaniel Bassey Performs At Trump Inauguration 

Nathaniel Bassey

Nigerian Gospel Minister Nathaniel Bassey was among an elite group of international ministers invited to grace the elaborate inauguration festivities and perform songs of praise at President Donald Trump’s inaugural prayer breakfast on Monday.

The Presidential Prayer Breakfast which took place in Washington, D.C. is a non-official and non-government event where intercessory prayers and worship are offered to God on behalf of the office of the president and government of the United States of America.

The event is held once in four years preceding the inauguration ceremony as a breakfast prayer meeting ahead of every new administration.

This year’s event was hosted by Reverend Merrie Turner and was attended by leaders and dignitaries across the world.

Nathaniel Bassey was the spotlight for many as he was seen with his iconic short trumpet in hand, radiating calm yet carrying an undeniable intensity.

He delivered soul-stirring songs and intercessory prayers for the United States.

Ahead of the inaugural prayer breakfast, Nathaniel Bassey revealed that the invitation came from Reverend Merrie Turner, who shared how she had been in prayer when God directed her to call on him to release His glory upon the United States.

According to Nathaniel Bassey, Reverend Turner said; “I was in prayer, and the Lord says to me to send for you to come release the glory of God upon our Nation.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke