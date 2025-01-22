Mahama Begins ‘Thank You Tour’

President John Dramani Mahama is set to kick off a nationwide ‘Thank You Tour’ this Friday, with his first stop being the Volta Region.

The tour aims to express President Mahama’s heartfelt appreciation to the people of Ghana for their overwhelming support and trust during the 2024 elections.

A statement signed by the Ag. Spokesperson to the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said during his visit, President Mahama will be welcomed with a grand durbar featuring chiefs, queen mothers, opinion leaders, religious leaders, members of various labour unions, and representatives from the informal sector.

This significant event, he said, is designed to strengthen the bond between the President and the citizens while celebrating their essential contributions to the nation.

President Mahama, he emphasized is committed to fulfilling his campaign promises.

He highlighted a historic achievement, noting that the President is the first in Ghana’s history to announce a full cabinet within two weeks of assuming office.

“This swift action exemplifies my dedication to effective governance and my determination to address the pressing issues confronting Ghanaians,” part of the statement read.

He said President Mahama invites all Ghanaians to come together in unity and pride to celebrate this momentous occasion.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke