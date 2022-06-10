Ex-Eastern Regional NPP Chairman Picks Forms For National Vice Chairman

Former Eastern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kinston Akomeng Kissi, has picked the nomination forms to contest for the National vice-chairman position in the party’s upcoming National Executive Elections.

After picking the nomination forms, he told the media that his main agenda, if the delegates give him the nod, is to unite the party, and form a proper welfare scheme for the party, and above all give maximum support to the Chairman in exercising his duties.

Mr. Akomeng Kissi added that being a two-time constituency Treasurer at Akim Oda constituency, and a two-time Regional Chairman all these experiences will be brought on board to help break the 8 agenda.

The NPP national vice-chairman aspirant won re-election as the NPP Eastern Regional chairman on 23 April 2018, standing unopposed in the polls.

He was distinguished as one of the hard-working members of the NPP in the Eastern Region.

He is a well-known farmer and served as a two-term MP for Akwatia, in the Eastern Region between January 2001 and January 2009.

Mr. Kissi who also once served as the chairman of the board for the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) will officially launch his campaign come Sunday in Koforidua, and begin a nationwide tour to canvas for votes.

– BY Daniel Bampoe