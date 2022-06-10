Watch Cartoons, If You Can’t Watch My Show – Paul Tells Critics

Ace broadcaster, Paul Adom-Otchere has asked people, who do not like what he does on his Good Evening Ghana show, to watch cartoons or any other television program that suit their taste.

According to him, he does not plan on changing his style of journalism, which, he said, is the order of the day and has made his show popular in the country, hence, anybody who is not pleased with his style should stop watching the show and opt for other television programs that meet their taste.

Mr. Adom-Otchere said this in response to a viewer who had sent in a message during his show last night, asking him to interview the Paramount Chief of the Asogli Traditional Area, Togbe Afede XIV on his claims against him instead of running an opinionated commentary on the matter.

The broadcaster, during his infamous ‘Touchscreen Analysis’ segment of the show, provided documentary evidence to back his claims that the Paramount Chief, who was a member of the Council of State, only attended 16 percent of the meetings held by the council and that he had enjoyed other substantial benefits more than the GH¢365,000 paid to him as ex-gratia which he returned.

The viewer, however, believes Mr. Adom-Otchere should have interviewed the traditional leader and put the evidence before him for his response rather than putting it on TV and expressing his opinion on the matter.

But in a sharp rebuttal, the broadcaster stated, “There is opinion journalism and that is what rules the world. If you don’t like the opinion, switch off your TV. 3.6k views on social media, thank you very much. If you don’t like it, just stop, watch cartoons. Or better still, by this time, there is a program on Joy News, you can watch that one. Don’t watch us. We are 3.6k, it is enough. We don’t want to add you again”.