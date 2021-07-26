Ex EPL Star In Court Today For Assault

Joey Barton

Former Premier League footballer, Joey Barton, is due to appear in court today after he was charged with assault by beating, the Metropolitan Police said.

The police said the charge was related to an incident that took place at a residential property in Kew, southwest London, last month in which a woman suffered a head injury.

A police statement read: “Joseph Barton, 38 (2.9.82.), of Widnes, is due to appear on bail on Monday July 26 at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court charged with assault by beating.

“The charge relates to an incident which took place at a residential property in Kew on Wednesday June 2 in which a woman received a head injury. London Ambulance Service did not attend.”

Barton is the Bristol Rovers manager but the fourth-tier English club did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Barton previously played for Manchester City, Newcastle United, Queens Park Rangers and Burnley in the Premier League.