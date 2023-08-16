Ex-Kotoko Defender Drags TP Mazembe To FIFA

Ismail Abdul-Ganiyu

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Ismail Abdul-Ganiyu, has escalated a financial dispute with his current club, TP Mazembe, by lodging a complaint with FIFA.

Ganiyu’s grievance pertains to unpaid sign-on fees owed to him by the Congolese club since his arrival in February 2023.

Having made the move to TP Mazembe from Kuwaiti side Al Talaba on a two-and-a-half-year contract, Ganiyu’s situation has taken an unexpected turn.

The revelation comes through a report by African football expert, Micky Junior, who shed light on the financial impasse between the player and his club.

Ganiyu’s football journey holds roots in the Ghanaian scene. He initially showcased his skills at Wa All Stars (rebranded Legon Cities) before transitioning to Karela United. His impressive performance then led him to join the ranks of Asante Kotoko in 2018, where he enjoyed a productive stint spanning three seasons.

During his tenure with the Porcupine Warriors, Ganiyu secured the coveted Ghana Premier League title in the 2021/22 season, showcasing his prowess on the field. This accomplishment was a stepping stone for him to earn a call-up to the Black Stars for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Unfortunately, despite his initial inclusion in the squad for the qualifiers, Ganiyu’s hopes of competing in the main tournament in Cameroon were dashed as he was eventually omitted from the final squad.

Ghanasoccernet