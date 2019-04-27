Ex-NDC Chairman Commits Suicide

Where the deceased was found hanging

FORMER NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) branch chairman for Ghanatta “B” Polling Station in the Suhum Constituency, James Nudutor, 56, has allegedly committed suicide.

His lifeless body was discovered hanging on a tied rope early Saturday morning in his Guest House.

The deceased who left behind three children lived in the Guesthouse.

Scores of residents who rushed to the scene were shocked.

It is unclear what led him to commit the act, but some of his neighbors are suspecting frustration.

Police have since conveyed the body to the Suhum Government Hospital Morgue.

BY DGN Online