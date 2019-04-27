Ridge Residents Screened For Diabetes, Hepatitis B

RESIDENTS OF North Ridge, a suburb of Accra, have benefited from a free medical screening.

The residents have also participated in a health walk.

Both the health walk and medical screening were organized by Integrity Magazine, a subsidiary of Krif Ghana Limited, and Alisa Hotel on Saturday, April 27, 2019, under the theme: ‘Get A Second Opinion.’

Residents were tested by doctors from Family Child and Associates and Prime medics for several ailments including diabetes, hypertension, Hepatitis B

blood pressure, body mass index.

There were also health presentations on the occasion, with Chief Executive Officer of Family Child and Associates, Doctor Juliette Tuakli, leading the discussions and urging residents to be mindful of their emotional, physical and spiritual health.

“Choosing a life partner is one of the critical things that can either help or hurt your health,” she says while urging the need for residents to make right choices for marriage or relationship to prevent ’emotional health problems.’

The health walk and medical screening are initiatives of Integrity Magazine.

The maiden edition of the walk was organized in March in partnership with Marriott Hotel.

Editor-in-Chief of Integrity Magazine, Rev. Kennedy Okosun, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the walk said the magazine shall organize monthly health walks in partnership with other organizations for residents of Accra.

He expressed the belief that regular exercise was key in ensuring a healthy life.

Touching on the theme for the occasion, he urged the masses to do medical checkup with more than one doctor.

