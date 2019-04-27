NDC Vows To Bring Back Galamsey Queen

Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa

THE MINORITY Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and MP for North Tongue, Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, has indicated that a future government to be formed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would trigger an extradition process for Chinese national, Aisha Huang.

Ms. Huang nicknamed ‘Galamsey queen’ was deported from Ghana in 2018 for allegedly engaging in illegal mining.

That was after the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) Government discontinued the case brought against her.

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, justified her deportation recently at Government’s Town Hall meeting in the US.

But Mr. Ablakwa is arguing that NDC would in the future work to extradite her if it comes back to power.

Speaking about Ms. Huang’s deportation on Saturday on News File, Mr Ablakwa indicated former President John Mahama who is now the Presidential candidate of the NDC, has resolved to extradite Ms. Huang to Ghana to face the full rigours of the Ghanaian laws.

How Can That Happen?

For communicating to score political points on the matter, it is easy for one to say Aisha Huang can be extradited to Ghana.

However, diplomatically, it would be tough if not impossible to extradite her.

This is because Ghana and China do have any extradition treaty in place.

Impunity

Meanwhile, Columnist Henry Nii Allotey, has waded into the debate, alleging that

“Aisha Huang operated with impunity under the entire reign of the NDC Government.”

According to him, “this is an undiluted fact!! She was arrested and deported 4 months into the administration of the NPP Government.”

He says “deporting her may not have been the best but at least it spared Ghanaians from her reign of terror.”

Mr. Nii Allotey added that “for the same NDC to state their intention of bringing the same Aisha Huang back for prosecution and imprisonment when they couldn’t do so during their term of office smacks of hypocrisy and double standard.”

He says “the political class should respect the intelligence of Ghanaians.”

By Melvin Talue