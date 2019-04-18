‘Exonerated’ Suspect Awaits His GH¢20,000

Abdul Rashid Maizango



Abdul Rashid Maizango, the 29-year-old mistaken suspect in the murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, a member of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger Eye PI Team member, is home now but without the GH¢20,000 the law enforcement agents took from him.

There is even a contention over how much the police reportedly took from him, as the ‘exonerated’ man continues to claim it was GH¢25,000 instead of GH¢20,000.

“The family was told that the money is in the possession of the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department herself but who has traveled outside the country. We have been told to wait until her return so the money and the phone which was also seized would be returned,” Abdul Nasir, senior brother of Maizango told DAILY GUIDE yesterday.

When COP Tiwas Addo-Danquah, the Director General of the CID, returns from her foreign trip and hands over the wad of money to the ‘exonerated’ suspect, he could dispute the exact amount of money the police collected from him.

While the Greater Accra Regional Police Command claims the suspect tried bribing them with GH¢20,000, the young man has said otherwise, pointing at GH¢25,000 as the total amount in his car when he was arrested.

If the former suspect’s story is the truth then an amount of GH¢5,000 is missing.

The Police, during their engagement with the media when Abdul Rashid was arrested, announced that the suspect attempted bribing them with GH¢20,000.

His brother Abdul Nasir, a graduate of the Islamic University College, Ghana and a staff of a state institution, told DAILY GUIDE that his brother was bombarded with calls before his arrest by some cops.

The cop callers created a high level of fear in him over a certain criminality.

“It was one of such calls which directed him to show up at the West Hills Shopping Mall area for an interaction with the police officers, which he obliged. He had been lured and that was when he was arrested,” the brother claimed.

The relief in Abdul Nasir’s voice said it all when he told DAILY GUIDE about thanksgiving activities being organized to herald the return of Maizango.

Having been detained at the Nima Police Station for close to a week, he was accorded a warm reception after his release last Tuesday.

Female well-wishers clutching containers of talcum powder showered him with the stuff as a sign of relief and joy upon his regained freedom.

Lawyer Seidu Nasigri partook in the joyous mood, as he posed for a memorable photograph with the family and other well-wishers.

Members of the Zongo communities in both Accra and Kumasi have showed maximum interest in the case, having juxtaposed it against the fatal shooting of some Zongo youth in the Ashanti Regional capital over which the state paid compensation to the bereaved families recently.

By A.R. Gomda